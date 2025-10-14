New $150 million lawsuit filed in case of former Sinai-Grace nurse accused of sexual assault

More alleged sexual assault victims have come forward against Wilfredo Figueroa-Berrios, a former nurse at Detroit Medical Center's Sinai-Grace Hospital.

A $100 million lawsuit was already filed last month, alleging sexual abuse by this former nurse. Now, more alleged victims have come forward, and a new $150 million lawsuit was filed this week against Tenet Healthcare, VHS of Michigan and VHS Sinai-Grace Hospital.

"The worst thing here is the amount of evidence showing him to have been a known predator," said lead Michigan Sexual Assault Lawyers attorney Tim Holland.

During a press conference on Tuesday, Holland said the alleged sexual assault cases involving Berrios continue to climb.

"We truly believe that the number of survivors could be in the hundreds, and we are encouraging each and every one of them to come forward," Holland said.

On Monday, Holland says a $150 million lawsuit was filed on behalf of his client, Trejah Shines, detailing an incident involving Berrios on July 26, 2025.

"The known predator performed an unnecessary pap smear upon her, and then after that she was drugged with a type of sedative, and then she was assaulted over some time we believe to be upwards of an hour," Holland said.

The victim reported the alleged assault to the police immediately, and a rape kit later tested positive.

"She herself is a nurse, and how the health care system could have this happen to her has been especially devastating for her," said Holland.

Multiple lawsuits have been filed, and several victims have since come forward accusing Berrios of sexual assault.

Before his employment at Sinai-Grace, documents show Figueroa-Berrios had been terminated from another hospital following multiple complaints of sexual misconduct, arrested for assault in 2019, and had allegedly posted inappropriate, sexually suggestive content on social media.

Holland claims Sinai-Grace had to know Berrios was a predator, and these alleged assaults could have been avoided.

"We think that the evidence that they knew or, at a minimum, should have known and prevented, we think it's going to be absolutely insurmountable for Sinai Grace," said Holland.

Sinai-Grace sent CBS News Detroit the following statement in response to the lawsuit:

"Sinai-Grace Hospital prioritizes the safety of our patients. The hospital has rigorous processes in place to screen applicants prior to employment. There was no indication of a concern during that process. We also have processes to identify and address patient safety issues and take appropriate action. Upon becoming aware of these allegations, Sinai-Grace proactively initiated contact with and notified law enforcement and suspended the employee, who has since been terminated. We do not condone any type of abuse and are cooperating fully with law enforcement. Federal privacy laws restrict us from sharing patient-specific information."

CBS News Detroit also learned a second lawsuit representing another alleged victim will be filed by Michigan Sexual Assault Lawyers in a few weeks.