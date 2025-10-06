Former Detroit nurse charged with sexually assaulting hospital patient

Here are top stories on Oct. 6, 2025

A former Detroit nurse has been charged with allegedly sexually assaulting a woman who was a patient at Sinai Grace Hospital.

According to the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office, Wilfredo Figueroa-Berrios, 47, of Wayne, is charged with third-degree criminal sexual conduct, which is a felony. Figueroa-Berrios was arraigned on Saturday and received a $100,000 (10%) bond with a GPS tether and curfew.

Figueroa-Berrios is ordered to have no contact with the victim or go to any hospitals unless for a personal emergency, according to the prosecutor's office.

Officials say on Aug. 12, 2025, Figueroa-Berrios was working as a nurse when he allegedly assaulted a 31-year-old female patient.

His next court hearings are scheduled for Oct. 13 and 20. Prosecutors did not provide any other details about the case.

Figueroa-Berrios is facing charges in a separate sexual assault case involving a 41-year-old woman in May 2025. Court records show he pleaded not guilty in that incident.

Figueroa-Berrios was recently named in a lawsuit that claims Sinai Grace and its operator, Tenet Health Inc., failed to protect a woman who was assaulted by Figueroa-Berrios while she was a patient. The lawsuit alleges that the hospital was aware of Figueroa-Berrios's background and failed to ensure the patient's safety by allowing him unsupervised access to the woman's room.

In an emailed statement to CBS News Detroit, Sinai Grace says it has terminated Figueroa-Berrios.