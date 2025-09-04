Man arraigned in charges resulting from sexual assault at portable toilet

Vigil for victims of Hazel Park murders; remains found in Detroit backyard; other top stories

Charges have been filed in connection with a sexual assault at a portable toilet in Detroit, the Wayne County Prosecutor's office said.

Wilfredo Figueroa-Berrios, 47, of Wayne, faces a felony count of criminal sexual conduct-third degree and a misdemeanor count of criminal sexual conduct-fourth degree, Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy reported. He was arraigned Thursday in 36th District Court.

The victim was a 41-year-old woman.

While the suspect and victim knew each other, they were not involved in a relationship at the time of the May 9 incident on East Adams Street, the prosecutor's report said.

"It is alleged that the defendant sexually assaulted a female after forcing his way into a porta-john," the press release said.

Bond was set at $100,00 cash/surety; with release conditions that would include a GPS tether and a curfew.

A bond reduction hearing is scheduled for Sept. 8. A probable cause hearing is scheduled for Sept. 15. The preliminary exam is scheduled for Sept. 22.