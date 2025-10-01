Detroit hospital failed to protect patient from sexual assault by nurse, lawsuit claims

A $100 million lawsuit against Detroit Medical Center's Sinai Grace Hospital claims that the hospital and three staff members failed to protect a patient who was allegedly sexually assaulted by a nurse.

The lawsuit was filed on Tuesday in the Wayne County Circuit Court. It names the hospital and Texas-based Tenet Healthcare Inc., which operates Sinai Grace.

According to the lawsuit, the woman was admitted to the hospital on Aug. 18, 2025, and Wilfredo Figueroa-Berrios, 47, who was working as a nurse, allegedly went into the woman's room multiple times and assaulted her.

Attorney Todd Flood, who filed the lawsuit on behalf of the woman, claims Figueroa-Berrios has five sexual assault cases pending.

According to the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office, Figueroa-Berrios is charged with third-degree criminal sexual conduct, a felony, and fourth-degree criminal sexual conduct, a misdemeanor, for the alleged assault of a 41-year-old woman in May 2025. Court records show he pleaded not guilty.

"How would you sleep at night knowing that you allowed a person like this into the confines of our most vulnerable patients of our most vulnerable people?" Flood told CBS News Detroit. "What does it say about society that we allow people like this to hold positions to protect our most vulnerable?"

The lawsuit claims that the hospital was aware of Figueroa-Berrios's background and failed to ensure the patient's safety by allowing him unsupervised access to the woman's room.

The lawsuit also claims that the woman reported the alleged assault to multiple hospital staff members, who dismissed her claims. The lawsuit alleges the woman was also repeatedly denied access to a social worker or patient advocate.

The woman claims that in retaliation, the hospital falsely claimed that there was no record of her clothes and that she could leave the facility in her hospital gown when discharged, and refused to serve her meals. She also claims to have overheard a worker making threatening statements.

CBS News Detroit reached out to Tenet Healthcare for comment on Tuesday and has not heard back.

CBS News Detroit also reached out to Sinai Grace for comment, to which the hospital sent the following statement:

"Sinai-Grace Hospital prioritizes the safety of our patients. The hospital has rigorous processes in place to screen applicants prior to employment. There was no indication of a concern during that process. We also have processes to identify and address patient safety issues and take appropriate action. Upon becoming aware of these allegations, Sinai-Grace proactively initiated contact with and notified law enforcement and suspended the employee, who has since been terminated. We do not condone any type of abuse and are cooperating fully with law enforcement. Federal privacy laws restrict us from sharing patient-specific information."

CBS News Detroit contacted the Detroit Medical Center for comment and is waiting to hear back.

