More severe storms possible in Southeast Michigan mid-week

As Michigan residents clean up from the Sunday storms, another low pressure system is expected to move through on Wednesday, bringing storms and another chance of severe weather.

NEXT Weather Detroit

It all begins early on Wednesday as a small chance of mixed precip will move through the area bringing a small chance of minor accumulating snow to areas north of I-69. There will be a brief break in the precipitation then rain showers and thunderstorms move in Wednesday afternoon and evening.

NEXT Weather Detroit

Southeast Michigan has a slight risk (2/5) of severe weather from Detroit to Fenton and north. Areas south are under an enhanced risk (3/5) of severe weather.

NEXT Weather Detroit

These storms will bring a chance for large hail, damaging winds, and isolated tornadoes. There will also be heavy rainfall with one to two inches of rain possible by Thursday morning.

Your NEXT Weather Team will continue to monitor these upcoming storms. For the latest forecast, watch on air, online, or on the stream on PlutoTV.