Three deaths reported, thousands without power in Michigan, as a result of Sunday's severe weather

Severe weather that pushed through Lower Michigan Sunday resulted in thousands of power outages along with three deaths in the Kalamazoo area.

The fatalities happened when a tree fell on a car Sunday evening in Climax Township in Kalamazoo County. WWMT TV reported three people in the vehicle were killed, and three other family members who were also in the vehicle were injured.

Other damage in West Michigan included the roof blown off Beach Elemetary School in Fruitport. Classes were canceled for Monday at that campus, the superintendent reported.

The storms, which resulted in a mix of tornado warnings and severe thunderstorm warnings in mid-and lower Michigan, rolled through the lower part of southern Michigan during the evening hours. The tornado warnings issued in Michigan included one for part of Livingston County.

Although there was no tornado warning issued in Wayne County, local residents might have heard emergency sirens pulled for the weather. The city of Dearborn activated its sirens for a severe thunderstorm warning as winds were possibly going to reach 70 mph, Dearborn Police said in a social media post.

As of 9:10 p.m. Sunday, over 28,000 DTE Energy customers were without service. That number had improved only slightly to 22,000 customers by 6:30 a.m. Monday, according to the company's outage map. DTE provides electricity in most of southeast Michigan; the power outages include those in Detroit, Ann Arbor, Howell and Belleville.

Consumers Energy's outage map early Monday also showed pockets of power outages for its customers in Chelsea, Plainfield and Dansville along with other locations across the state.

Damage reports submitted to the National Weather Service Sunday evening included trees down in Oakland, Macomb and Lapeer counties.

There are also some school closings for Monday as a result of the power outages, that list includes some Summit Academy buildings in Wayne County.

Ice storm in Northern Michigan

In the meantime, residents of Northern Lower Michigan were pummeled by an ice storm over the weekend. Freezing rain moved through that region Saturday.

At one point this weekend, over 300,000 customers were without power because of the ice.

Governor Gretchen Whitmer activated the State Emergency Operations Center Sunday to help with recovery efforts.