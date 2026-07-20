Michigan's statewide air quality alert lingers into Monday

Michigan is now facing a sixth day in a row for a statewide air quality alert as wildfire smoke continues to drift over the Great Lakes.

Conditions will gradually improve throughout the day, but an air quality alert has been extended through Monday as levels will remain unsafe for sensitive groups.

Air quality alerts continue for Southeast Michigan on July 20, 2026 CBS News Detroit

NEXT Weather Alert days

CBS News Detroit has declared Monday to be a NEXT Weather Alert Day due to ongoing poor air quality, stepping up forecasts and announcements as needed.

A NEXT Weather Alert Day akso has been declared for Tuesday over the potential for stormy weather.

Air quality history

Air quality alerts related to wildfire smoke have now been in effect for Metro Detroit on July 15, July 16, July 17, July 18, July 19 and July 20. The air in Detroit on July 16 and 17 ranked among the worst in the world, with readings well above an unhealthy range. In response, dozens of closings and reschedulings were announced for outdoor events, summer camps, splash pad schedules and summer school schedules were affected.

Air quality alerts in Metro Detroit are typically caused by ozone or local weather conditions, and last only a day or so. But this July trend involved statewide issuances by the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy.

Health impacts

Air quality in Michigan has ranged from moderate to unhealthy for sensitive groups to unhealthy and even into the hazardous range over the past few days.

City of Detroit officials said on July 17 that they were seeing a spike in EMS calls related to respiratory issues.

What's the current air quality for Detroit?

The AirNow.gov website shows current air quality readings across the country. Type in the city's name or ZIP Code to get the readings.

The IQAir site shows major metro cities around the world, ranked by worst air quality.

Where is the smoke coming from?

Most of the wildfires that are causing the drifting smoke are in Canada, but there also are wildfires burning in Minnesota.

WCCO, the CBS affiliate in Minneapolis reports that officials in their state believe some of the fires could continue to burn until snow arrives later this year. The extreme heat and lack of rain the state has been facing have made suppression difficult.

What can Michigan authorities do about the wildfire smoke?

"There is nothing the state can do to reduce the pollutants from the fires drifting over from Canada," the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy says.

"However, state agencies, including EGLE, Health and Human Services, Natural Resources and Agriculture and Rural Development are working together to give Michiganders the latest information on how to be informed and protect yourself and your loved ones when air quality may be harmful."

The above video originally aired on July 16, 2026.