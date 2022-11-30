One year later: Michiganders honor students killed in Oxford shooting

OXFORD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Wednesday marked one year after a tragic shooting at Oxford High School killed four students and injured seven others, including a teacher.

It's been one year since Hana St. Juliana, Madisyn Baldwin, Tate Myre and Justin Shilling lost their lives.

In remembrance, Michiganders are encouraged to share a moment of silence at 12:51 p.m. on Wednesday. Additionally, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has ordered flags to be lowered in honor of the victims.

"It's been one year since we lost four beautiful young souls in Oxford. One year since a community was changed forever," Whitmer said in a statement on Tuesday. "One year later, we honor the memories of Hana, Tate, Madisyn, and Justin and reaffirm our commitment to holding the Oxford community close. Words will never be enough to meet the scale of the loss that this town has been through. But all of Michigan sends its love, its prayers, and its commitment to working together to keep all our families and communities safe."

The Oxford Community Schools district dubbed Wednesday as Wildcat Remembrance Day. At 7 p.m., the community is invited to light luminaries outside of their homes. Free luminaries can be picked up at the All for Oxford Resiliency Center (1370 S. Lapeer Road). The center will also extend its hours from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. for any mental health support, with therapy dogs available from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Wednesday.

"We have all been through the unimaginable together. Together we have persevered to where we are today, and we are more resilient than we ever thought possible. Until November 30 is upon us, each of us may not know how we will feel," the district said in a statement.