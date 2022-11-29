Gov. Whitmer orders flags to half staff in honor of Oxford shooting victims

LANSING, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Gov. Gretchen Whitmer ordered U.S. and Michigan flags across the state to be lowered to half-staff on Wednesday in honor of the Oxford High School shooting victims.

"It's been one year since we lost four beautiful young souls in Oxford. One year since a community was changed forever," said Gov. Whitmer. "One year later, we honor the memories of Hana, Tate, Madisyn, and Justin and reaffirm our commitment to holding the Oxford community close. Words will never be enough to meet the scale of the loss that this town has been through. But all of Michigan sends its love, its prayers, and its commitment to working together to keep all our families and communities safe."

According to the governor, the state shows it remembers the victims and stands in solidarity with the community of Oxford by lowering flags to half-staff. Michigan residents, businesses, schools, local governments and other organizations are also encouraged to display the flag at half-staff.

"My family, and the entire state of Michigan, was shocked and heartbroken by the tragedy in Oxford last November," said Lt. Gov. Garlin Gilchrist II. "As we mark one year since that terrible day, let us reaffirm our commitment to healing and supporting the Oxford Community. On behalf of the state of Michigan, Governor Whitmer and I send our love to the families of Hana, Tate, Madisyn, and Justin. We must honor their memory by doing everything that we can to keep all Michiganders safe from harm and supported in every community."

Flags should be returned to full staff on Thursday, Dec. 1.