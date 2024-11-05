Michigan's viral werewolf "I voted" election stickers being sold on eBay

Voting stickers in Michigan get new designs

Voting stickers in Michigan get new designs

Voting stickers in Michigan get new designs

(CBS DETROIT) — Some voters in Michigan appear to be looking to make a little money off the state's new "I voted" stickers.

This year, the state created a contest to create new designs for the stickers voters receive after turning in their ballots. Nine different stickers, designed by residents of all ages, will be given to voters.

One of the designs, depicting a werewolf, appears to be a popular selling item on the online marketplace eBay. The sticker, created by Grosse Point middle school student Jane Hynous, is being posted for sale by dozens of eBay members.

On Tuesday afternoon, prices for the sticker were ranging from as low as around $3 to as high as $500.

Hynous was featured on "Last Week Tonight with John Oliver," where the host joked, "The founding fathers should, frankly, be ashamed they didn't ensure voting came with complimentary werewolf swag."

Polls close at 8 p.m. local time. As long as you are in line by 8 p.m. local time, you have the right to cast your vote.

Tap here for a look at what's on the ballot in Michigan.