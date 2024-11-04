When do Michigan polls close tonight? Here's what time to cast your 2024 election votes by.

(CBS DETROIT) — The 2024 general election is Tuesday, Nov. 5, and polling locations will open across the state as Michigan voters decide on whether to elect former President Donald Trump or current Vice President Kamala Harris, along with many other local races.

Polls opened across Michigan at 7 a.m. local time. Most of Michigan is on Eastern Time, but a small portion of the western Upper Peninsula is on Central Time.

Michiganders can return their absentee ballots on Election Day at their precinct.

What time do Michigan polls close on Election Day?

Polls close across Michigan at 8 p.m. local time. Dickinson, Gogebic, Iron and Menominee counties observe Central Time, so their polling places will close an hour later at 9 p.m. ET.

As long as you are in line by 8 p.m. local time, you have the right to cast your vote.

What time will Michigan election results come in?

There is no set time for when election results will come in. In the past, the first results have trickled in around 8:08 p.m.

In an interview on "Face the Nation with Margaret Brennan" last Sunday, Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson said she expects to have unofficial results completed by the day after the election.

"In 2020, we had the results of our highest turnout election in Michigan history within 24 hours of the polls closing. The unofficial results were completed by 8 p.m. on Wednesday. So, we're tracking that again this year. We do have more options to process ballots sooner than Election Day, which is where we were restricted in 2020. So, I'm optimistic we could see results even sooner. But I would estimate end of the day on Wednesday as the best guess on how we'll perform.

But that said, we will always prioritize accuracy and security over efficiency. Understanding how much people will want those results, we're still going to make sure the process is secure and accurate before we put anything out to the public.

But that said, we understand people's energy and excitement, and we'll be working hard to ensure those results are ready as soon as possible."

How to find your Michigan polling place?

Michigan voters can check their polling location online at the Michigan Voter Information Center.

Information includes the address and precinct number where registered voters can vote (some locations host more than one precinct), as well as a sample ballot.