What's on the Michigan ballot for the 2024 election? See what you're voting on.

(CBS DETROIT) — Election Day is on Tuesday, Nov. 5, and early voting is already underway, with more than 260,000 Michiganders casting their ballots this first weekend.

In addition to the presidential race, Michigan residents will cast ballots for U.S. Senate and House races, Michigan House and Michigan Supreme Court.

Here's a look at what's on the ballot in Michigan.

Who's on the ballot in Michigan for the 2024 presidential election?

Kamala Harris and Tim Walz are on the ballot under the Democratic Party.

Donald Trump and JD Vance are on the ballot under the Republican Party.

Robert F. Kennedy and Nicole Shanahan are on the ballot under the Natural Law Party.

Chase Oliver and Mike ter Maat are on the ballot under the Libertarian Party.

Randall Terry and Stephen Broden are on the ballot under the U.S. Taxpayers Party.

Jill Stein and Rudolph Ware are on the ballot under the Green Party.

Joseph Kishore and Jerry White are on the ballot as independents.

Cornel West and Melina Abdullah are on the ballot as independents.

U.S. Senate races in Michigan

Democratic Rep. Ellisa Slotkin, former Republican congressman Mike Rogers, Douglas Marsh (Green Party), Joseph Solis-Mullen (Libertarian), Doug Dern (Natural Law Party) and Dave Stein (U.S. Taxpayers Party) are running to replace longtime Democratic incumbent Sen. Debbie Stabenow, who is retiring.

U.S. House races in Michigan

All 13 members of U.S. Congress who represent Michigan are up for re-election in November:

District 1: Republican incumbent Jack Bergman is running against Democratic challenger Callie Barr, Libertarian candidate Andrew Gale and Working Class Party challenger Liz Hakola.

District 2: Republican incumbent John Moolenaar is running against Democratic challenger Michael Lynch, Libertarian candidate Ben DeJong and U.S. Taxpayers Party challenger Scott Adams.

District 3: Democratic incumbent Hillary Scholten is running against Republican challenger Paul Hudson, Libertarian candidate Alexander Avery and Working Class Party challenger Louis Palus.

District 4: Republican incumbent Bill Huizenga is running against Democratic challenger Jessica Swartz and U.S. Taxpayers Party candidate Curtis Clark.

District 5: Republican incumbent Tim Walberg is running against Democratic challenger Libbi Urban and Green Party candidate James Bronke.

District 6: Democratic incumbent Debbie Dingell is running against Republican challenger Heather Smiley, Green Party candidate Clyde Shabazz and Libertarian challenger Bill Krebaum.

District 7: Democratic candidate Curtis Hertel, Republican candidate Tom Barrett and Libertarian candidate L. Rachel Dailey are running to replace Democratic incumbent Rep. Elissa Slotkin, who is running for U.S. Senate.

District 8: Democrat Kristen McDonald Rivet, Republican candidate Paul Junge, Jim Casha (Green Party), Steve Barcelo (Libertarian), James Little (U.S. Taxpayers Party) and Kathy Goodwin (Working Class Party) are running to replace Democratic incumbent Rep. Dan Kildee, who is retiring.

District 9: Republican incumbent Lisa McClain is running against Democratic challenger Clinton St. Mosley, Libertarian candidate Kevin Vayko and Working Class Party challenger Jim Walkowicz.

District 10: Republican incumbent John James is running against Democratic challenger Carl Marlinga, Libertarian candidate Mike Saliba and Working Class Party challenger Andrea Kirby.

District 11: Democratic incumbent Haley Stevens is running against Republican challenger Nick Somberg and Green Party candidate Douglas Campbell.

District 12: Democratic incumbent Rashida Tlaib is running against Republican challenger James Hooper, Green Party candidate Brenda Sanders and Working Class Party challenger Gary Walkowicz.

District 13: Democratic incumbent Shri Thanedar is running against Republican challenger Martell Bivings, Libertarian candidate Christopher Clark, U.S. Taxpayers Party challenger Christopher Dardzinski and Working Class Party candidate Simone Coleman.

Michigan House and state Supreme Court races on the ballot

Every member of the Michigan House of Representatives is on the ballot.

On the Michigan Supreme Court, two seats are up for grabs. Backed by the Democratic Party, Kimberly Thomas is running against Republican-backed Andrew Fink for an eight-year term, while current Supreme Court Justice Kyra Harris Bolden is running for re-election for a partial four-year term against Republican-backed Patrick W. O'Grady.

While Michigan Supreme Court seats are nonpartisan, candidates are nominated at state party conventions.

In addition, there are numerous other local municipal races.

Michigan sample ballot for the 2024 election

You can view a sample ballot where you live online at the Michigan Voter Information Center.

Michiganders can also find their polling location online at the Michigan Voter Information Center. Information includes the address and precinct number where registered voters can vote (some locations host more than one precinct).

Polls are open on Election Day from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. local time. As long as you are in line by 8 p.m., you have the right to vote.