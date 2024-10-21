Michigan's "I voted" stickers feature new designs ahead of November election

(CBS DETROIT) - A competition to create Michigan's 2024 "I voted"' stickers led to new designs ahead of the presidential election.

Nine different stickers, designed by residents of all ages, will be offered to voters after they cast their ballot or, in some jurisdictions, drop off their absentee ballot.

"One jurisdiction here in Livingston, the local clerk put out a pile of 'I voted' stickers by the AV ballot drop box, and people were helping themselves to more than one sticker," said Livingston County Clerk Elizabeth Hudley.

The new designs have captured the attention of voters here in Michigan and even late-night comedy shows. They are the creations of Michiganders of all ages, from elementary and high school-age artists to adults.

"I think the stickers have offered a little bit more fun to the voting experience, and now after one exercises their right to vote, they can get a new and improved sticker if they wish," said Ingham County Clerk Barb Byrum.

Clerk Byrum and Hudley tell CBS News Detroit that voters typically have other reasons for casting their ballots besides getting a sticker, but they certainly help. As of Monday afternoon, a little over a million absentee ballots had already been cast.

"Your vote is your voice. If you choose not to vote you are letting other people make your decisions for you," said Rena Basch, the director of elections for Washtenaw County.

Early in-person voting begins depending on your voting precinct. Visit the Michigan Secretary of State's website for local hours and locations.