Michigan State WR Jayden Reed selected by Green Bay Packers in NFL Draft

(CBS DETROIT) - Michigan State wide receiver Jayden Reed is making his way to Green Bay after being selected as the 50th overall pick in the NFL Draft.

Reed is the first player from MSU to be selected in the draft this year.

At 5 feet 11 inches tall, the Illinois native started his career at Western Michigan University where he received Freshman All-American honors in 2018 before transferring to MSU.

He sat out in the 2019 season during to transfer rules but led the Spartans in 2020 with 33 receptions. The following year, he was a finalist for the Paul Hornung Award.