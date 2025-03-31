Michigan residents, local officials survey damage from Sunday's storm

Local emergency officials in Okemos, Michigan, and the National Weather Service are still determining how much Sunday's severe storm impacted neighborhoods.

You can hear the familiar hum of generators as people wait for power to come back on and survey the damage from yesterday's storm.

"All of a sudden, the power went out, and we heard what sounded like a freight train," said Susan Benivenga, of Okemos.

Benivengna tells CBS News Detroit that her home was spared any major damage, but trees in her yard and in the neighborhood came down.

"The spruce trees, the other conifer trees, had fallen like dominoes from one backyard to the next backyard, into the next backyard-- at least four or five houses had this happen," she said.

Benivengna said her power was still not on as of Monday afternoon. Consumers Energy reported that their crews are out working to restore power, but getting everyone back up and running could take until Wednesday. Rob Dale with Ingham County Emergency Management said officials are still working to define Sunday's storm.

"Right now, we do know it was a wind storm. There may have been some tornadoes involved. On these smaller-end tornadoes, sometimes it's hard to tell the difference between a tornado and a straight-line wind. Fortunately for insurance, it doesn't matter. Wind is wind," said Dale.

He said that he hadn't seen any reports of deaths from the wind storm but one injury and widespread tree and property damage. Dale said storms like this one are why it's important to practice what to do when a storm is coming.

"We just did our tornado drill last week, so if you didn't take it seriously before, we really hope you take tornado safety seriously in the future and save your life and protect your household as best you can," Dale said.