Michigan Rep. Josh Schriver to introduce resolution calling on U.S. Supreme Court to overturn same-sex marriage

Michigan GOP lawmaker says same-sex marriage should be "illegal again"

Michigan GOP lawmaker says same-sex marriage should be "illegal again"

Michigan GOP lawmaker says same-sex marriage should be "illegal again"

Michigan state Rep. Josh Schriver, R-Oxford, says he plans to introduce a resolution urging the U.S. Supreme Court to overturn the Obergefell v. Hodges ruling, which protects same-sex marriages.

In a post on X Monday afternoon, Schriver says he will unveil the resolution on Tuesday following the House session. It has been nearly 10 years since the high court handed down a 5-4 ruling on June 26, 2015, declaring the 14th Amendment requires all states to perform same-sex marriages and recognize same-sex marriages performed in other states.

According to a news release from Schriver's office, the resolution has 12 co-sponsors, and similar resolutions have been introduced in other states, including Idaho, Iowa, Montana, North Dakota and South Dakota.

"The new resolution urges the preservation of the sanctity of marriage and constitutional protections that ensure freedom of conscience for all Michigan residents," read the release.

Schriver is no stranger to speaking out against same-sex marriage.

In December 2024, he posted on social media, saying "Make gay marriage illegal again." In a second post, the GOP lawmaker said, "America only 'accepted' gay marriage after it was thrusted into her by a perverted Supreme Court ruling. America 2124 doesn't have to be as dysfunctional as America 2024."

His post received criticism from state officials, including Democratic Rep. Jason Morgan and Attorney General Dana Nessel, who are both in a same-sex marriage. Gov. Gretchen Whitmer also pushed back on Schriver's comment, saying "Any attempt to strip away gay marriage is wrong."

Obergefell v. Hodges was discussed again after the Supreme Court struck down Roe v. Wade in 2022. Justice Clarence Thomas suggested that the decision to overturn the federal abortion rights law could trigger similar outcomes for other landmark cases.

"In the future, we should reconsider all of this Court's substantive due process precedents, including Griswold, Lawrence and Obergefell," Thomas wrote at the time.

Some people in the LGBTQ community spoke with CBS News after the 2024 presidential election, expressing concerns about losing discrimination protections under President Trump's second term and wondering if the 2015 ruling would return to the states.

Mr. Trump's stance on same-sex marriage has varied over the years. In the late 1990s and early 2000s, before he entered politics, he expressed support for domestic partnership laws that granted couples the same benefits of married couples — a position that the GOP widely opposed at the time — and often showed personal tolerance for LGBTQ issues more broadly.

Years later, Mr. Trump said in 2011, amid speculation about a possible presidential bid, that he was "opposed to gay marriage." In 2015, he said he supports "traditional marriage."

During his 2016 campaign, he said that he would "strongly consider" appointing Supreme Court justices who would overturn the 2015 ruling that legalized same-sex marriages. Then, days after he was elected, he said he was "fine" with same-sex marriage and suggested he wouldn't appoint justices to the high court with the goal of overturning the ruling.

The video above previously aired on Dec. 3, 2024.