Michigan House Democrats push back on Rep. Josh Schriver's resolution targeting same-sex marriage

Michigan House Democrats are pushing back against a resolution introduced by GOP Rep. Josh Schriver that calls for the U.S. Supreme Court to overturn a ruling that protects same-sex marriage.

House Resolution 28, which Schriver, R-Oxford, introduced on Tuesday, overturns Obergefell v. Hodges, which requires all states to perform same-sex marriages and recognize same-sex marriages performed in other states. The high court handed down a 5-4 ruling in favor of Obergefell v. Hodges on June 29, 2015.

In response, Reps. Josh Morgan, D-Ann Arbor, Mike McFall, D-Hazel Park, and other Democrats held a press conference on Tuesday, calling for a repeal of the ban against same-sex marriage. Rep. Jason Morgan, an openly gay man, was one of the first lawmakers to criticize Schriver after he posted in December 2024 to "Make gay marriage illegal again."

Morgan issued the following statement after Tuesday's press conference: "Love is not partisan, commitment is not partisan, and the right to marry should not be partisan. We refuse to stand by while extremists attempt to divide people and strip away the rights of the LGBTQ+ community. It's clear who is fighting for the fundamental freedoms of all Michiganders and who is focused on delivering for struggling families - while others resort to pointless, homophobic attacks to distract from a lack of a plan."

Mike McFall also issued a statement: "At a time when Michiganders are looking to their leaders to address pressing issues like lowering costs and protecting our economy, House Republicans are choosing to focus on undermining the personal freedoms of Michigan residents. This resolution is not only a blatant attempt to roll back the clock on civil rights, but it is also out of step with the values and priorities of our state."

Schriver spoke out on Tuesday at his own press conference, saying, "Now is the time to do the right thing."

"Has Obergefell V. Hodges not widened the portal where gays, queers, transexuals, polygamists, minor-attracted persons and other perverts advance attacks on our children?" he said.

However, one Republican lawmaker says she is concerned about the proposed resolution.

"The people sent us here to fix the roads and improve our schools," said Rep. Donni Steele, R-Orion Township. "I want to be a part of a Republican party that is focused on the issues that matter most to all people. We all drive the same roads, shop at the same stores, and visit the same restaurants – we should be focused on improving peoples' lives, not driving people further apart."

AG Nessel reacts to resolution: "Not giving up this ring"

Attorney General Dana Nessel, the first LGBTQ person to be elected to a statewide office in Michigan, posted a video on social media condemning the resolution.

"Upending this constitutional right hurts so many, but helps absolutely no one," Nessel said. "It doesn't make your eggs cheaper. It doesn't create more jobs. It doesn't make housing more affordable. It doesn't protect your child from an active shooter in school."

"I'm not giving up the fight to maintain it (same-sex marriage), and I'm sure as hell not giving up this ring," Nessel added.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer also posted a video on social media, saying: "Hell no. We fought a long, hard fight to win marriage equality, and we will always protect our family, our friends, and neighbors from hateful attacks. No one should be fired from their job or evicted from their home because of who they love or who they are ... I'm not gonna allow the people I love most in the world to have less rights than anyone else. That's just not how we do things in Michigan."