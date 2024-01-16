Michigan man killed in hot air balloon crash in Arizona

(CBS DETROIT) - A 28-year-old Michigan man and three other people were killed in a hot air balloon crash in Eloy, Arizona, on Sunday.

The Eloy Police Department says Droplyne Hot Air Balloon Rides operated the balloon. It was carrying 13 people at the time of the incident.

The 13 people on the hot air balloon included eight skydivers, four passengers and the pilot.

Authorities are investigating but say the issue was not related to skydiving.

"It is important to clarify that the skydiving was intentional and was successfully completed by all skydivers before any issues with the hot air balloon were evident," police said.

Four people were killed in the crash. They have been identified as the following:

Chayton Wiescholek, 28, from Union City, Michigan

Kaitlynn Bartrom, 28, from Andrews, Indiana

Atahan Kiliccote, 24, from Cupertino, California

Cornelius Van Der Walt, 37, originally from South Africa, residing in Eloy, AZ. He was identified as the pilot

In addition, one person, identified as Valerie Stutterheim, 23, of Scottsdale, AZ, is in critical condition.

Eloy police are working with the National Transportation Safety Board and the Federal Aviation Agency to investigate.

"We extend our deepest condolences to the families and friends of those who have lost their lives in this tragic incident and our thoughts are with Ms. Stutterheim as she receives medical care," said Eloy police.