Michigan leaders rally for action on climate and environmental protections

Activists gathered in Detroit Saturday to demand action on climate and environmental justice.

The demonstration comes as the Trump administration continues to cut down the federal workforce.

Not even the snow and poor driving conditions could keep dozens of people from attending the Climate Can't Wait rally in Detroit.

"The environment matters. It is not a bad word, and we shouldn't be firing people because they happen to be working on something that really does matter to people's everyday lives," U.S. Rep. Debbie Dingell said.

Dingell, who represents Michigan's 6th Congressional District, is referring to the nearly 400 Environmental Protection Agency workers who were recently fired.

"Those were our new scientists, and engineers that we really needed to combat the climate crisis and to implement environmental justice," Brian Kelly, vice president of the American Federation of Government Employees said.

Dingell and Kelly say the terminations will cause a ripple effect for years to come.

"That's less eyes on the fossil fuel industry, less eyes on corporate holders, less eyes to make sure that they're complying with the air permits that they have," Michigan Congresswoman Rashida Tlaib, DFL-12th District said. "Looking at numbers and not people, and understanding behind those numbers what is the true impact of the American people. It's irresponsible."

Demonstrators said Saturday that in the last few years, we have seen some of the most extreme severe weather events, including the devastating wildfires in California and this rally is to raise awareness.

"It's about rallying with people that know that science is real, that climate change is real, and we need to keep fighting regardless of what this administration is doing," Kelly said.

Speakers at the rally say cutting back on federal funding and workers will have serious impacts.

"I want to make sure that everyone is righteously angry and asking for what they deserve," Detroit City Councilmember Gabriela Santiago-Romero said. "Because these are our resources, and they're our funds. These are our dollars that we should have a say in where they go."

Organizers said this is a rally for good-paying union jobs, justice, health, the environment, climate change and the future.