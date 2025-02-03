Michigan therapy dog helping California wildfire victims after competing in Westminster dog show

(CBS DETROIT) - A local therapy dog and her owner have a busy few weeks ahead of them competing in dog shows and helping the victims of the devastating wildfires in California.

Randi Chylinski and Ziggy practice some basic training at Belle Isle Park before the Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show this weekend.

"We started doing obedience, and she loved it so much. And I thought, let's try something different, like dog showing," Chylinski said.

Chylinski says after the first show, she knew Ziggy had something special.

"She's probably done over 200 dog shows. I mean, it's almost every other weekend, if we can afford it," she said.

Randi Chylinksi and Ziggy are preparing for the Westminster Dog Show and to travel to California to help wildlife victims. Provided by Randi Chylinski

The 4-year-old Borzoi was born the runt of the litter. Now, Chylinski and Ziggy split their time between Michigan and California, where she works as a post-production coordinator on scripted TV shows. Thanks to those Hollywood connections, Ziggy got her name from one of the country's biggest singer-songwriters, Post Malone.

After Ziggy finishes competing in the Westminster Kennel Club Show, she will travel back to Los Angeles to comfort those impacted by the wildfires.

According to the Mid-Michigan Therapy Dogs group, the simple act of petting a dog can be therapeutic.

"You could just see it just softens, whatever's hard, you know, and that's, that's the best thing. You know, it's a, it's a quiet, quiet presence," said Jane Porter, vice president of Mid-Michigan Therapy Dogs.

Provided by Randi Chylinski

It's therapy work that Ziggy has been doing for years often visiting hospitals in the Metro Detroit area.

"She loves connecting with people," Chylinski said.

While Chylinski's apartment in Los Angeles was spared in the wildfire, she has friends who have lost everything, which is why she wanted to help.

"I will find the time for it because it makes such a difference," she said.

But first Ziggy will compete for best of breed in one of the biggest dog shows in the world.

"The stakes are high, but she can go all the way. She's ready for it," Chylinski said.

The Westminster Kennel Club Show starts on Saturday. Michiganders can also meet Chylinski and Ziggy at the Motor City Winter Dog Classic, which will be held Feb. 13-16 at the Suburban Showplace in Novi.