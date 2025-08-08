Michigan lawmakers want Apple to reconsider closing Clinton Township store

A group of Michigan lawmakers is calling on Apple to reconsider its decision to close its store at the Partridge Creek Mall in Clinton Township.

In a bipartisan effort, 16 state representatives and senators signed and sent a letter to the tech giant on Thursday, pointing to the store becoming one of the first tenants at the mall in 2007.

"Over the last 15 years, Macomb County has experienced one of the most sustained population growths in the state. From 841,350 residents in 2010 to more than 875,000 today, the region is one of the few locations in Michigan- and the midwest- that are actively growing," read the letter.

CBS News Detroit reached out to Apple for comment and is waiting to hear back.

The tech giant announced last month that it will close the store in August. In a note on its website, the company said, "Thank you, Partridge Creek. Apple Partridge Creek is closing on August 16 at 7pm. We're still here for you." Meanwhile, Apple is preparing to open a store in downtown Detroit.

The company has other stores in Ann Arbor, Novi, Troy, Lansing and Grand Rapids.

Rep. Joseph Aragona (R-Clinton Township), who was one of the lawmakers to sign the letter, said he is puzzled that the Partridge Creek store is closing.

"If they were moving to a completely different model where they said, 'Alright, we're going to shut all doors down and we're going to e-commerce,' maybe I could even better understand that," Aragona said.

Customers at the mall told CBS News Detroit that the main reason they go to the shopping center is because of the tech store.

"I don't know how the mall will survive without the Apple store," said Saief Shaya.

"I do carry an Apple phone and this is the closest Apple store to me, so I'm sure in the future I'll be cursing the fact it's closing," said Pat Grant.

Last year, officials announced major changes were coming to Partridge Creek after the closure of Lakeside Mall. Some changes included Dick's Sporting Goods taking over the old Nordstrom location on the west end of the mall. It will be the third Dick's store on Hall Road. Additionally, Powerhouse Gym is also moving into the mall.