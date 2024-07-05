New businesses coming to Metro Detroit's Partridge Creek Mall

CLINTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Hall Road in Clinton Township has seen some major changes over the years, including the closing of Lakeside Mall this summer.

Now, Partridge Creek Mall is seeing an increase in development after years of business cooling off.

"We've attracted some very nice stores, some very nice restaurants, and this is just a nice addition to it. We were sorry when we lost Nordstrom, we were sorry when we lost Carsons, and they were big losses to the community, but now they are being filled with super giant facilities that are going to bring even more people to this part of the area," said Clinton Township Supervisor Bob Cannon.

Cannon said Dick's Sporting Goods will take over the old Nordstrom location on the west side end of Partridge Creek Mall.

This will be the third Dick's store location on Hall Road. The company has a store in Sterling Heights and a clearance center called Going, Going, Gone across the street.

The latest concept is called House of Sports.

Cannon said the location will feature batting cages and even a rock climbing wall.

Cruz Hayward knows all about the House of Sports. The young baseball player said he visited one in Alabama recently.

"There's a bunch of bats that are a lot of money, and if I don't like them, then I can just try it out," Cruz said.

Powerhouse Gym is also moving into Partridge Creek Mall and Cannon said their plans are massive.

"The largest gym in the world will be on the other side of this mall," he said.

In addition to Dick's Sporting Goods and Powerhouse Gym, Cannon said Andiamo's is moving into the old Brio location.