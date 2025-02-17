Apple Store opening "soon" in downtown Detroit, now hiring

The Apple Store has officially listed a new location to open in downtown Detroit.

The store's website did not provide the official address, but said the store will be "coming soon" and it is already hiring.

The store currently has six other locations in Michigan, including four in the southeast region: Ann Arbor, Clinton Township, Novi, and Troy. The other Michigan stores are in Lansing and Grand Rapids.

The store is reportedly going to be located in a building owned by Bedrock Detroit. CBS News Detroit reached out to Bedrock for comment but we did not get a response.