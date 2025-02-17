Watch CBS News
Business

Apple Store opening "soon" in downtown Detroit, now hiring

By DeJanay Booth-Singleton

/ CBS Detroit

Apple Store "coming soon" to downtown Detroit
Apple Store "coming soon" to downtown Detroit 00:26

The Apple Store has officially listed a new location to open in downtown Detroit.

The store's website did not provide the official address, but said the store will be "coming soon" and it is already hiring.

The store currently has six other locations in Michigan, including four in the southeast region: Ann Arbor, Clinton Township, Novi, and Troy. The other Michigan stores are in Lansing and Grand Rapids.

The store is reportedly going to be located in a building owned by Bedrock Detroit. CBS News Detroit reached out to Bedrock for comment but we did not get a response.

DeJanay Booth-Singleton

DeJanay Booth-Singleton is a digital producer at CBS Detroit. She covers various topics such as crime, business and politics.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.