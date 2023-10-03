Michigan launches website to help federal student loan borrowers

(CBS DETROIT) - The Michigan Department of Insurance and Financial Services (DIFS) announced the state has launched a website to help those with federal student loan payments, which will resume this month.

According to a press release, the website will include tips, resources, and assistance to student loan borrowers.

This comes after the federal government announced that a temporary pause that was put in place during the COVID-19 pandemic would be ending.

"Hundreds of thousands of Michiganders, including thousands of seniors, have federal student loans and it is important that they know that their monthly payments will begin again soon," said DIFS director Anita Fox in a statement. "Michiganders who are worried about making their student loan payments should remember that repayment plan options may be available to help them lower their monthly payments. We have recently created a website, Michigan.gov/StudentLoanRestart, which can serve as a one-stop shop for Michiganders to learn more as they prepare to once again pay their monthly student loan payment."

Anyone who has federal student loans can follow these steps to prepare for payments:

Make sure your monthly budget can accommodate your student loan payments. If you are concerned you won't be able to make your payments, consider applying for an income-driven repayment plan, which can lower your payments, depending on your income and family size.