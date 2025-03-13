Michigan Gov. Whitmer discusses jobs, tariffs during meeting with Trump at White House

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said she had a meeting with President Trump on Thursday at the White House, discussing jobs and tariffs.

In a statement to CBS News Detroit, the Democratic governor said the two also discussed "the importance of keeping our Great Lakes clean and safe and additional defense investments in the state.

"I'm grateful for his time today, and I'll always work as hard as I can with anyone for the state of Michigan and its people," Whitmer added.

The meeting comes as Mr. Trump implements 25% tariffs on all U.S. steel and aluminum imports, promising that it would help create U.S. factory jobs. Experts say the tariffs could raise prices on a range of consumer foods, including cars and washing machines. In response, the European Union announced it would retaliate with steps that will take effect April 1.

Meanwhile, the back-and-forth continues over tariffs on Canada, Mexico and China, and Mr. Ttrump threatened 200% tariffs on European wine and champagne.

Whitmer, who is serving her second term, has been at odds with Mr. Trump in the past, specifically during the COVID-19 pandemic. Their complex relationship included the president calling Whitmer "That Woman from Michigan." Whitmer poked fun at the comment during her Democratic National Convention speech in August 2024, calling Trump "That man from Mar-a-Lago."

After Trump's victory in last year's election, Whitmer said she hoped the president would lead "by trying to unite people, including those who did not vote for him or do not support him."

Last month, the president reappointed Whitmer to the bipartisan Council of Governors, which reinforces the partnership between federal and state leaders on critical issues. Whitmer will be one of 10 governors on the council — five from the Republican Party and five from the Democratic Party.