Gov. Whitmer mocks Trump's "That woman from Michigan" comment during DNC speech

(CBS DETROIT) - Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer poked fun at former President Donald Trump's "That woman from Michigan" comment during her speech on Day 4 of the Democratic National Convention, calling him "That man from Mar-a-Lago."

Whitmer, who received criticism from Trump for her handling of the COVID-19 pandemic, began her speech by giving a shoutout to Detroit for her nickname, "Big Gretch." Whitmer then brushed off Trump's nickname, which he called her during the pandemic, saying, "Being a woman from Michigan is a badge of honor."

The governor told a brief story about her mother. Whitmer cared for her when her mother had. Vice President Kamala Harris did the same for her mother.

"Kamala Harris knows who she's fighting for, too. She took care of her mom who also battled cancer. As president, she'll fight to lower the cost of health care and elder care for every family. She's lived a life like ours. She knows us. Donald Trump doesn't know you. At all," Whitmer said.

Whitmer took aim at Trump's knowledge of an everyday American, saying, "You think he understands that when your car breaks down, you can't get to work? No! His first word was probably "chauffeur." You think he's ever had to take items out of the cart before checking out? Hell, you think he's even been to a grocery store? That's what the chauffeur is for."

Whitmer closed out her speech by saying that while the U.S. may not know what the next four years will bring, the people need someone who will bring them together during a crisis.

The governor sat down with CBS News a day before the speech and said it was important for Harris to talk about her economic agenda to continue to advance.

"This is about how do we help more Americans keep money in their pockets. How do we help more Americans break down the barriers that keep them from the skills they need to get high-paying jobs? I think that's fundamentals for so many of us in Michigan and across the country, and that's what she's focused on," she said on Wednesday.