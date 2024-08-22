Watch CBS News
Politics

Gov. Whitmer mocks Trump's "That woman from Michigan" comment during DNC speech

By DeJanay Booth-Singleton

/ CBS Detroit

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer addresses DNC
Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer says Trump doesn't understand everyday issues in DNC speech 04:38

(CBS DETROIT) - Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer poked fun at former President Donald Trump's "That woman from Michigan" comment during her speech on Day 4 of the Democratic National Convention, calling him "That man from Mar-a-Lago."  

Whitmer, who received criticism from Trump for her handling of the COVID-19 pandemic, began her speech by giving a shoutout to Detroit for her nickname, "Big Gretch." Whitmer then brushed off Trump's nickname, which he called her during the pandemic, saying, "Being a woman from Michigan is a badge of honor."

The governor told a brief story about her mother. Whitmer cared for her when her mother had. Vice President Kamala Harris did the same for her mother.

"Kamala Harris knows who she's fighting for, too. She took care of her mom who also battled cancer. As president, she'll fight to lower the cost of health care and elder care for every family. She's lived a life like ours. She knows us. Donald Trump doesn't know you. At all," Whitmer said.

Whitmer took aim at Trump's knowledge of an everyday American, saying, "You think he understands that when your car breaks down, you can't get to work? No! His first word was probably "chauffeur." You think he's ever had to take items out of the cart before checking out? Hell, you think he's even been to a grocery store? That's what the chauffeur is for."

Whitmer closed out her speech by saying that while the U.S. may not know what the next four years will bring, the people need someone who will bring them together during a crisis.

The governor sat down with CBS News a day before the speech and said it was important for Harris to talk about her economic agenda to continue to advance.

"This is about how do we help more Americans keep money in their pockets. How do we help more Americans break down the barriers that keep them from the skills they need to get high-paying jobs? I think that's fundamentals for so many of us in Michigan and across the country, and that's what she's focused on," she said on Wednesday.

DeJanay Booth-Singleton

DeJanay Booth-Singleton is a digital producer at CBS Detroit. She covers various topics such as crime, business and politics.

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.