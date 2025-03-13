Trump threatens 200% tariff on European wine and champagne

Washington — President Trump on Thursday threatened to impose tariffs on wines, champagnes and other alcoholic products imported to the U.S. from France and other European countries in response to raised tariffs the European Union placed on American whiskey.

In a post to Truth Social, the social media company the president owns, Mr. Trump said the U.S. will retaliate against the European Union after it announced Wednesday that it would be increasing tariffs on U.S.-made whiskey to 50%.

"If this tariff is not removed immediately, the U.S. will shortly place a 200% tariff on all wines, champagnes, & alcoholic products coming out of France and other E.U. represented countries," he wrote. "This will be great for the wine and champagne businesses in the U.S."

Mr. Trump accused the EU of being "one of the most hostile and abusive taxing and tariffing authorities in the world."

Since returning to office, the president has threatened tariffs, and imposed the levies, on a host of major U.S. trading partners. On Wednesday, he increased tariffs on steel and aluminum imports to 25%, prompting retaliatory action from the EU.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said in a statement Wednesday that the countermeasures from the EU are worth 26 billion euros, or $28 billion.

"We deeply regret this measure," she said in a statement. "Tariffs are taxes. They are bad for business, and worse for consumers. They are disrupting supply chains. They bring uncertainty for the economy. Jobs are at stake. Prices will go up."