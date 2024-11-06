Michigan Gov. Whitmer says "I hope he leads by trying to unite" after Trump election win

(CBS DETROIT) — Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, one of a number of Democratic Party names involved in Vice President Kamala Harris' campaign, says "the American people have spoken" after Donald Trump's projected win in the 2024 presidential election.

Trump, who was first elected in 2016 and lost in 2020, is projected to win Michigan and other key battleground states, including Pennsylvania, Wisconsin, North Carolina and Georgia. As of midday Wednesday, a winner has not been projected yet in Arizona or Nevada.

In a statement released on Wednesday by the governor's office, Whitmer said she hoped Trump would lead "by trying to unite people, including those who did not vote for him or do not support him."

"As governor of the great state of Michigan, my job remains the same no matter who is in the White House," Whitmer said, also acknowledging Harris' campaign run.

Whitmer, who is finishing out her second term in office, has been at odds with Trump in the past, specifically during the COVID-19 pandemic. Their complex relationship included Trump calling Whitmer "That Woman from Michigan." Whitmer poked fun at the comment during her Democratic National Convention speech in August, calling Trump "That man from Mar-a-Lago."

The Michigan governor was initially considered a potential running mate in the Harris campaign but repeatedly said she would remain the governor of Michigan and was focused on trying to get the vice president elected.

Lt. Gov. Garlin Gilchrist released a statement on Wednesday, saying in part:

"Through a safe, secure election, Michiganders have made their voices heard. My best wishes to President-elect Trump, and my thanks to Vice President Kamala Harris for running an incredible campaign. I am also proud of the movement we built through Democratic campaigns up and down the ballot that is committed to making a difference and delivering real change for Michigan families."

Gov. Whitmer's full statement

"The American people have spoken. I wish President-elect Trump the best of luck. After a peaceful transfer of power, I hope he leads by trying to unite people, including those who did not vote for him or do not support him. That's what a president must do for the good of our country. "I want to thank Vice President Kamala Harris for running an incredible campaign. I was proud to support her and grateful to the countless staff and volunteers who put their all into this campaign because they love our country. I also want to thank President Joe Biden for his leadership in the White House, and congratulate Senator-elect Elissa Slotkin, Representative-elect Kristen McDonald Rivet, and Michigan State Supreme Court Justice-elect Kyra Harris Bolden and Justice-elect Kimberly Ann Thomas on their victories. "As governor of the great state of Michigan, my job remains the same no matter who is in the White House. I am focused on getting things done that make a real difference in people's lives. With the new majority in the Michigan State House, that work will continue. As governor, I've signed more than 1,400 bipartisan bills and six balanced, bipartisan budgets. I'm willing to work with anyone who is serious about solving problems, and I look forward to collaborating with the incoming majority on our shared goals from infrastructure to economic development. I want to thank Speaker Joe Tate for his leadership over the last two years and for everything he and his caucus did on the fundamental, kitchen-table issues. "Now that the election is behind us, let's remember that our nation is full of patriots—Democrats, Republicans, and Independents. Our children go to the same schools; we cheer for the same teams; listen to the same music; and love our family and our neighbors equally. If you love Michigan, you must love your fellow Michiganders—no matter what. Our mutual respect and common humanity are not up for debate. "As we move forward, let's remember that we are a nation of good, kind people that have more in common with each other than not. Finally, let's root for the success of the new administration and keep working together to get things done. Because we're Americans—that's what we do."