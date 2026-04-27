Michigan's average gas price tops $4 a gallon again, AAA says

Gas prices in Michigan have gone up 19 cents in the past week, topping $4 a gallon again, AAA-The Auto Club Group reported Monday.

That's after a 15-cent drop reported in the week ending April 20.

AAA provides weekly gas price trends on Mondays, but also tracks the numbers on a daily basis through a national database. The national average trends a bit higher because of pricing in other states.

Michigan drivers are now paying an average of $4.02 per gallon for regular unleaded gas, AAA says. This price is 3 cents less than this time last month but still 97 cents more than this time last year. The cost has been hovering around $4 a gallon, reaching a high of $4.07 a gallon in early April.

At that price point, a 15-gallon tank of gas costs about $60.

Michigan's gas prices could go even higher this week, according to Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy.

"Oil prices have been climbing again as markets react to renewed geopolitical tensions and the cancellation of talks between the U.S. and Iran. As a result, gasoline prices are set to rise further this week, with diesel expected to follow," De Haan said Monday. "Many inland states— including those in the Great Lakes and Plains— could see average gas prices climb to their highest levels since 2022, while price-cycling markets may also experience another round of hikes in the next few days."

Metro Detroit's current average is $4.07 per gallon, about 23 cents more than last week's average and 99 cents more than this same time last year, AAA says.

The most expensive gas price averages in Michigan this week are in Marquette ($4.09), Metro Detroit ($4.07) and Ann Arbor ($4.04).

The least expensive gas price averages in Michigan this week are in Grand Rapids ($3.97), Benton Harbor ($3.97) and Flint ($3.97).