Gas prices in Michigan hovering around $4 a gallon, AAA says

Gas prices are up 11 cents on week-to-week trends, while the price shifts set a new high point for 2026 on Wednesday, AAA reports.

"Michigan gas prices hit a new 2026-high last week, and while they've eased since then, prices at the pump remain elevated," said Adrienne Woodland, spokesperson, AAA-The Auto Club Group. Wednesday's gas prices in Michigan averaged $4.07 a gallon for regular unleaded.

AAA provides weekly gas price trends on Mondays, but also tracks the numbers on a daily basis through a national database.

Based on the week-to-week comparisons, Michigan drivers are paying 11 cents per gallon more than one week ago with an average of $3.98 per gallon for regular unleaded. That's 38 cents per gallon more than this time last month and 88 cents more per gallon thatn this time last year.

At the $3.98 price point, a 15-gallon tank of gas adds up to about $60.

Compared to last week, Metro Detroit's average daily gas price increased slightly. Metro Detroit's current average is $3.92 per gallon, about 3 cents more than last week's average and 80 cents more than this same time last year.

AAA's chart shows that gas prices are noticeably higher in Northern Lower Michigan and in the Upper Peninsula, where the cost is in the $4.10 to $4.25 a gallon range Monday.

In the meantime, President Trump says a U.S. blockade of Iran's ports will begin at 10 a.m. Eastern time Monday. Such a blockade would likely result in further price jumps within a day, said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy.

The all-time record high gas prices in Michigan and across the country were set in June 2022, when national gas prices went over $5 a gallon.

The above video originally aired on April 8, 2026.