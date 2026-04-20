Gas prices in Michigan 15 cents lower than a week ago, AAA says

Gas prices in Michigan dropped 15 cents in the past week, with AAA saying Michigan drivers are now paying an average of $3.83 per gallon for regular unleaded.

The price drop was noticeable by the weekend, as a 14-cent difference had settled in by Saturday morning. It does, however, not reflect the latest developments in the Middle East as the standoff over the Strait of Hormuz is starting to intensify.

"Swings at the pump may not be over, as volatility remains and prices could change quickly," said Adrienne Woodland, spokesperson, AAA-The Auto Club Group.

AAA provides weekly gas price trends on Mondays, but also tracks the numbers on a daily basis through a national database. The national average trends a bit higher because of pricing in other states.

Michigan's $3.83 per gallon average price is 9 cents less than this time last month and 67 cents more than this time last year. A 15-gallon tank of gasoline costs about $57 at that price point.

Metro Detroit's current average is $3.84 per gallon, about 8 cents less than last week's average but still 72 cents more than this same time last year.

The most expensive gas price averages in Michigan this week are in Benton Harbor ($3.92), Marquette ($3.89) and Ann Arbor ($3.87).

The least expensive gas price averages in Michigan this week are in Flint ($3.69), Saginaw ($3.73) and Jackson ($3.73).