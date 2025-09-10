Michigan domestic violence support services bracing for budget cuts after House budget passes

Metro Detroit organizations for survivors of domestic abuse are seeing a higher demand for services as Wayne County experienced its fifth homicide related to domestic violence since mid-August.

Those same groups say they're also facing funding cuts from the proposed state budget passed by the Michigan House on Aug. 26.

Groups like First Step say they hoped to see $75 million allocated toward victim services in the budget proposal passed through the House, roughly $45 million more than they worked with in 2025. Instead, they're facing roughly $4 million in budget cuts.

"We've had nothing but increases in our call volume because these things are linked," said First Step interim executive director Jeni Hooper.

Hooper says federal Victims of Crime Act Administrators' (VOCA) dollars make up 60% of First Step's annual budget, and they're expecting a 40% decrease this year.

"VOCA is a funding source that has been fed into through white-collar crime, and through the years, the prosecution has been declining," she said.

Hooper says groups like First Step are advocating for state dollars to close that gap. Gov. Gretchen Whitmer recommended increasing the state victim services budget from $30 million to $50 million. The version passed by the Republican-led House cut it to $26 million, which likely means cuts to services, according to Hooper.

"It's really services across the board. It's limiting the amount of staff that we're able to have on-site, and that's putting more pressure on staff," Hooper said.

CBS News Detroit reached out to Michigan House Republicans for comment.

If the state budget can't make up for the losses in federal dollars, Hooper says 80% of their staff positions are at risk. Based on the current house budget, they're not only failing to close that gap, but it's getting even wider.

The state has until Oct. 1 to pass a budget or face a government shutdown.