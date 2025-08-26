Michigan House passes $78.5 billion state budget after missing July deadline

Lawmakers in the Michigan House passed a $78.5 billion budget on Tuesday, more than a month after missing their July 1 deadline.

Republican lawmakers proposed the state budget with more than $5 billion in cuts. Those cuts include more than 4,000 phantom jobs, arts and culture grants and positions in the state Attorney General's office. The budget also includes $3.14 billion allocated to road funding.

"We all know that government has grown 43% under Gretchen Whitmer, and today we're finally starting to rein that back in," House Speaker Matt Hall said in a press conference.

As lawmakers battled over the budget, school districts across Michigan worried about funding as the school year was approaching.

Teachers in the Birmingham Public School District took a stand on Tuesday as educators return to work with no contract. At the time, Superintendent Embekka Roberson said cuts at the federal level and the "continued uncertainty at the state level in terms of school funding, have made our budgeting process more challenging."

Additionally, school districts did not know whether funding would be available for the free meal program.

The bill will need to go to the Michigan Senate before a potential government shutdown on Oct. 1.