Michigan Central reopening concert tickets sold out in seconds during final release

By Sara Powers

/ CBS Detroit

(CBS DETROIT) - Michigan Central released additional tickets in one final drop reopening concert Thursday morning, but they sold out in seconds. 

"All tickets from our last surprise drop have been claimed! Registration for Live from Detroit: The Concert at Michigan Central has reached capacity and is now closed," Michigan Central said in a post on social media. "Tonight, Michigan Central, Ford Motor Company, and our community will come together to celebrate The Station's historic restoration."

The tickets were made available at 10 a.m. 

This was the second surprise drop after tickets initially went on sale. Both times tickets were released, they sold out in minutes. 

Thursday's reopening concert features several artists, including Diana Ross, Big Sean and Jack White. 

Anyone who received tickets to the concert should be aware of the street closures, parking options, bag restrictions and other guidelines put in place for the concert. 

First published on June 6, 2024 / 9:55 AM EDT

