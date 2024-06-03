Diana Ross, Big Sean and Jack White to headline Michigan Central concert

(CBS DETROIT) - Detroit natives Diana Ross, Big Sean and Jack White are among several artists who will headline an outdoor concert during the unveiling of the newly renovated Michigan Central Station on Thursday, June 6.

"Live from Detroit: The Concert at Michigan Central" kicks off 10 consecutive days of public viewing of the building as part of the Michigan Central OPEN events. This follows six years of extensive renovation.

Michigan Central was purchased by Ford Motor Company in 2018. Constructed in 1912, the building has been closed since January 1988.

"We wanted to celebrate the reopening of Michigan Central Station in style and make it a night to remember for Detroiters and people watching around the world," said Bill Ford, executive chair of Ford, in a statement. "I am honored and grateful that so many of Detroit's musical legends, sports heroes, artists and innovators are joining us to celebrate the city we all love and the bright future we are creating together."

When is the Michigan Central concert?

The outdoor concert is on Thursday, June 6, at 8:30 p.m. ET. Gates will open at 6 p.m.

The sold-out, star-studded 90-minute concert will feature musical performances, short films and appearances by Detroit leaders, celebrities and athletes, focusing on the city's culture and innovation.

Registration for free tickets to the concert was claimed in less than 15 minutes.

Who will perform at the Michigan Central concert?

Michigan natives Diana Ross, Big Sean, Illa J, Jack White, Kierra Sheard, Theo Parrish, Slum Village, the Clark Sisters, Sky Jetta and the Detroit Symphony Orchestra will perform during the big night. They will be joined by other performers, including Common, Fantasia, Melissa Etheridge and Jelly Roll.

Barry Sanders, Jared Goff and Amon-Ra St. Brown will serve as presenters, as will comedian and actor Mike Epps and actress Sophia Bush.

Eminem will serve as executive producer of the concert and will be joined by his longtime manager, Paul Rosenberg, officials said.

"Detroit is known around the world for its musical talent, and having so many legendary artists kick off the celebration for the reopening of the iconic Michigan Central Station shows how meaningful this moment is for our city," said Mayor Mike Duggan. "This historic landmark symbolizes Detroit's resilience, innovation, and now, its bright future. This is about more than preserving a piece of our past. It also is about paving the way for a new era of growth and opportunity for all Detroiters."