How to get free tickets to Michigan Central's reopening concert today

(CBS DETROIT) — Registration for free tickets to the Michigan Central Station reopening concert and tours opens Tuesday.

The station was purchased by Ford Motor Company in 2018 and is scheduled to reopen on June 6 after being closed for the last 36 years. The general public is invited to attend the reopening celebrations.

The celebrations kick off with "Live from Detroit: The Concert at Michigan Central," a 90-minute, standing-room-only concert outside in front of the station. The lineup hasn't been announced yet, but according to a release, it will feature "some of Detroit's biggest stars." The concert is produced by Jesse Collins Entertainment, an Emmy-winning production company that has produced many Super Bowl Halftime Shows.

"There's no place like Detroit, and we couldn't be more excited to showcase the city through its own incredible artists," said Collins. "We're going to create an unforgettable welcome party for Michigan Central with this new chapter in Detroit history that celebrates the visions of these unique performers who are bound together by a shared love of their city."

The event will also feature short films and appearances from local leaders and creators from around Detroit and Southeast Michigan to discuss innovation stories.

Entry will open at 6 p.m., and the concert will begin at 8:30 p.m.

Registration for free tickets will begin at noon on Tuesday on Michigan Central's website.

In addition to the concert, 10 days of free tours will be offered. The tours will give people a look at the station's restored ground floor, along with exhibits, entertainment and art. The tours begin on June 7 and go through June 16.