Michigan Central Station sells out additional tickets for Thursday's concert

(CBS DETROIT) — Within minutes of releasing additional tickets to the public on Tuesday, Michigan Central Station said it had sold out of tickets for Thursday's reopening concert.

The free tickets were limited to two per person and are on a first-come, first-serve basis.

Tickets for the event initially sold out two weeks ago after the company announced a series of events to celebrate the facility's reopening. "Live from Detroit: The Concert at Michigan Central" kicks off 10 consecutive days of public viewing of the building as part of the Michigan Central OPEN events.

Thursday's concert will feature Detroit natives Diana Ross, Big Sean and Jack White, among other artists.

Michigan Central has been closed for more than 30 years, but now the public will be able to see the interior restoration of the station's historic ground floor. During the Michigan Central OPEN events, people can visit the building from June 6-16.

Ford acquired the building in 2018 and renovated the abandoned station to be the centerpiece of Michigan Central, a 30-acre technology and cultural hub in the Corktown neighborhood of Detroit that will bring entrepreneurs, students, competitors, and more to create new technologies and products.