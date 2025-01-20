Dangerous cold prompts school closings throughout Southeast Michigan

(CBS DETROIT) — Dangerously cold temperatures have prompted school districts across Southeast Michigan to close for Tuesday.

A cold weather advisory is in effect through Wednesday across the region. Advisories are issued when wind chills reach -15 to -24 degrees Fahrenheit.

Dangerously low wind chill temperatures between -15 and -25 degrees are expected over the next few nights. There is little relief during the daytime, as high temperatures in the single digits and wind chills at or below -10 degrees are expected.

Latest school closings and delays for Tuesday

