Watch CBS News
Education

Metro Detroit educators speak on changes in education, future of teachers and students

/ CBS Detroit

Educators speak on changes in education, future of teachers and students
Educators speak on changes in education, future of teachers and students 39:25

(CBS DETROIT) - Whether you're a parent, student or teacher, education has drastically changed over the years, from math to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic to rising tuition costs and fewer students attending colleges and universities.

Those changes also include the growing number of teachers leaving the profession.

CBS News Detroit last down with Pankow Center director John Haas, CTE broadcast journalism teacher Michael Kaufman and MST biology teacher Chandler Missig to discuss preparing students for life after graduation and what future holds for those students and educators.

Watch the full interview in the video above.

First published on May 3, 2023 / 9:25 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.