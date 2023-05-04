Metro Detroit educators speak on changes in education, future of teachers and students

Educators speak on changes in education, future of teachers and students

Educators speak on changes in education, future of teachers and students

Educators speak on changes in education, future of teachers and students

(CBS DETROIT) - Whether you're a parent, student or teacher, education has drastically changed over the years, from math to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic to rising tuition costs and fewer students attending colleges and universities.

Those changes also include the growing number of teachers leaving the profession.

CBS News Detroit last down with Pankow Center director John Haas, CTE broadcast journalism teacher Michael Kaufman and MST biology teacher Chandler Missig to discuss preparing students for life after graduation and what future holds for those students and educators.

Watch the full interview in the video above.