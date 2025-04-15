Ingham County reports measles case in a toddler; potential exposure includes several mid-Michigan sites

Michigan's latest measles case involves potential exposure sites for others at several locations in mid-Michigan, including a church, farmers market and the Michigan State University Community Music School in East Lansing.

The case involves a one-year-old girl from Ingham County who had recently traveled out of state, the Ingham County Health Department said in its report issued Monday.

This marks the fifth measles case in Michigan for 2025.

Ingham County said it is "working to identify and notify individual who may have been exposed."

A timeline provided with its announcement listed the following dates and locations for the child during the time frame that measles is considered contagious:

April 4: Tractor Supply on West Grand River Avenue, Lansing.

Tractor Supply on West Grand River Avenue, Lansing. April 5: Okemos Farmers Market and Aldi supermarket in Okemos.

Okemos Farmers Market and Aldi supermarket in Okemos. April 6: Towar Har Baptist Church in East Lansing and Toscana Restaurant in Lansing. The child was in the infant room during the church services.

Towar Har Baptist Church in East Lansing and Toscana Restaurant in Lansing. The child was in the infant room during the church services. April 8: Michigan State University Community Music School (bathroom area) in East Lansing and University of Michigan Health-Sparrow Lansing.

Potential exposure sites for the Ingham County (Michigan) measles case reported April 14, 2025. Ingham County Health Department

Measles is one of the most contagious diseases among humans, according to the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services. Infected people can spread measles to others before they notice the symptoms of a high fever and a rash across the body. Vaccination efforts that began in the 1960s helped halt the spread; and it remains on the recommended childhood vaccination schedule.

The previous four cases in Michigan in recent weeks were one each in Montcalm County, Oakland County, Kent County and Macomb County.

Information about measles in the state can be found at the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services Measles Update webpage.