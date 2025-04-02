Michigan's latest measles patient traveled through Detroit Metro before diagnosis

Michigan has its second confirmed case of measles for 2025, according to a report from the Kent County Health Department and Michigan Department of Health and Human Services.

The person is a resident of Kent County, and had traveled recently both through Detroit Metro Airport and the Gerald R. Ford International Airport in Grand Rapids.

This is the first confirmed measles case in Kent County since 2013, health officials said.

The U.S. is dealing with the most measles cases confirmed in one year since 2019, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The number of cases in Texas alone has reached over 400, and a Texas school-age child has died from the disease.

A vaccine was introduced in the 1960s that led to a significant drop in the number of cases in the U.S. It is currently part of a recommended two-dose MMR (measles, mumps, rubella) vaccine schedule. Among the cases across the U.S. that were tracked between January and March, 97% were either unvaccinated or had unknown vaccination status.

Measles is a highly contagious disease, spreading easily through the air as an infected person breathes, coughs or sneezes. Symptoms such as high fever and rash generally begin 7 to 14 days after exposure, but can occur as much as 21 days after exposure. Health officials ask that anyone who has measles-like symptoms call ahead to a health care provider before going to a medical office or clinic, so to limit potential spread.

The infected adult patient in Kent County had recently traveled abroad before returning to the U.S. and then traveling between Michigan and New Jersey, according to the health department report. The individual's known locations in Michigan and those dates include:

March 24: Restaurant in Kentwood, Michigan.

March 25: Gerald R. Ford International Airport in Grand Rapids and Detroit Metro Airport (including Delta Sky Club lounge).

March 27-28: Detroit Metro Airport and Gerald R. Ford International Airport.

March 28: Corewell Health Family Medicine in Grand Rapids.

Travel dates and locations for a Kent County, Michigan, resident diagnosed with measles. Kent County (Michigan) Health Department

"This case is a reminder of how quickly measles can spread and the importance of vaccination," Kent County health officer Dr. Adam London said in the press release. "We urge residents to check their immunization status and to get vaccinated, especially if planning to travel internationally or into areas with active measles outbreaks."

The video above previously aired on March 14.