March 28 marks Diabetes Alert Day; Doctors say watch for warning signs

By Luke Laster

/ CBS Detroit

(CBS DETROIT) - March 28 is Diabetes Alert Day. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, more than 133 million Americans are living with diabetes or prediabetes.

Early detection is key, says Dr.  Peter Gerrits, an endocrinologist at Beaumont Children's with Corewell Health Pediatric.

Increased thirst, urine output and sudden, unexplained weight loss are early signs of a potential diabetes diagnosis. Gerrits says a diagnosis, especially in a child, may seem like it comes out of left field. That said, with the right treatment, it becomes something families learn to live with.

"Looking at the children on physical exams, taking that history, but also looking at their urine for evidence of spilling glucose in the urine and checking a point of care of blood sugar in the office to find out if they have hyperglycemia or an elevated blood sugar level," says Gerrits when discussing a potential diagnosis.

He says if any of those symptoms get reported to a pediatrician or family doctor, testing, followed by treatment options happen immediately.

Gerrits says these symptoms aren't limited to children either and to be on the lookout for these symptoms even if you're in your 20s or 30s.

