Suspect in fatal Inkster car crash faces charges after escaping police custody

A Metro Detroit man charged in a fatal crash that killed a Garden City man is facing another charge after he escaped police custody.

According to the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office, Dewayne Hollingsworth, 47, of Wayne, was arraigned on Monday for possession of a controlled substance less than 25 grams, moving violation causing death, escape from lawful custody and driving while license suspended, revoked or denied. Hollingsworth received a $100,000 (10%) bond.

Hollingsworth was initially arrested on Sept. 2 following a crash that involved a motorcycle. According to the prosecutor's office, Inkster police responded to the area of Lucerne Street and Inkster Road, where they found 44-year-old Nicholas Cogswell, of Garden City, unresponsive and suffering from a head injury.

Cogswell was taken to a hospital, where he was later pronounced dead. Prosecutors allege that Hollingsworth failed to yield when leaving a parking lot in the 1300 block of Inkster Road and hit Cogswell.

Police arrested Hollingsworth at the scene. They say he is a parole absconder wanted for a robbery conviction.

Prosecutors say Hollingsworth escaped police custody on Sept. 4 at the Garden City Hospital. Inkster Police Chief Tamika Jenkins says Hollingsworth complained of having pain and was taken to the hospital, where he then removed his handcuffs and left the building. He was located by Garden City police hours later near a CVS on Ford and Inkster roads.

Jenkins says witnesses reported Hollingsworth asking customers to use their cellphones in an effort to get a ride home. A store clerk called 911 after identifying the suspect from photos shared by police, Jenkins says.

Hollingsworth's next court hearing is scheduled for Sept. 17.