Inkster police looking for suspect who escaped custody at Garden City Hospital

Inskter police are searching for a man who escaped custody Thursday morning while at Garden City Hospital.

The incident happened about 11:30 a.m. at Garden City Hospital on 6245 Inkster Road.

Antonio Dewayne Hollingsworth Inkster Police Department

The escapee was identified as Antonio Dewayne Hollingsworth, age 47, 6 feet tall, about 165 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. At the time of his escape, police said, Hollingsworth was wearing a blue T-shirt, black pants and no shoes.

He was last seen running eastbound away from the hospital, toward Inkster Road.

The Inkster Police Department had taken Hollingsworth into custody in the aftermath of a traffic crash that left a motorcycle rider in critical condition. He was taken to the hospital for treatment as he had complained of pain, authorities said.

Hollingsworth is a parole absconder, wanted for a robbery conviction, police said.

Authorities say Hollingsworth should be considered dangerous and urge members of the public not to approach him.

Officers ask that anyone who has seen him or knows his whereabouts call 911 or call the Inkster Police Department at 313-563-9850.

"Our top priority is the safety of our community. We are working diligently with our law enforcement partners to locate Mr. Hollingsworth and return him to custody. We urge anyone with information to come forward immediately," Inkster Police Chief Tamika L. Jenkins said.