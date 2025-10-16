London Thomas' boyfriend and his mother charged in connection with her murder

Wayne County prosecutors have charged two people in connection with the disappearance and death of 17-year-old London Thomas.

Thomas' boyfriend, Jalen Pendergrass, 23, and his mother, Charla Pendergrass, 49, of Clawson, are currently in custody and have each been charged with second-degree murder.

Thomas' body was found in Southfield on April 26, 2025, in the area of Millard Street near Berg Road. Her body was discovered inside an SUV parked in the driveway of a home. A medical examiner determined that Thomas died from asphyxia and ruled the manner of death as homicide.

Thomas was last seen around 4 a.m. on April 5 after she was dropped off at an Inkster residence on the 27260 block of Carlysle Street near Inkster Road. Prosecutors allege that Jalen Pendergrass and Thomas had been in a relationship, but that it had ended when she arrived at the Inkster residence.

Authorities said Thomas' sister reported her missing to the Inkster Police Department on April 5, and on April 6, Thomas' mother reported her missing to the Detroit police when she did not return home.

On April 26, prosecutors said Inkster police received a tip from a friend of Charla Pendergrass.

Prosecutors say that the friend alleged that Charla Pendergrass called him on April 7 and asked him to move a "sealed plastic bin with unknown contents." Authorities said that the friend placed the bin in an SUV on Millard Street in Southfield on April 11.

Michigan State Police, along with the FBI and Detroit police, responded to the Millard Street address and found Thomas' body.

"I am proud of the excellent work that has been done in this case. It has taken countless hours of investigation, and diligent work by the Michigan State Police, the Detroit Police Department, and the FBI. As a result of that work, we have been able to charge and bring the perpetrators of this cruel and deadly crime to justice," said Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy.

Charla Pendergrass was initially charged in May with lying to a peace officer in a violent crime investigation. Those charges were dropped in August after prosecutors noted that Pendergrass allegedly lied to FBI agents while they conducted a criminal investigation into Thomas' death.

Jalen Pendergrass and Charla Pendergrass will be arraigned Friday morning in the 22nd District Court in Inkster.