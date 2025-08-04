Charges dropped against Clawson woman in London Thomas death investigation

Wayne County prosecutors were granted their request for charges to be dropped against a Clawson woman accused of lying to investigators in connection with the disappearance and death of 17-year-old London Thomas.

Charla Rashida Pendergrass, 48, was charged in May with lying to a peace officer in a violent crime investigation. Those charges were dropped Monday after prosecutors noted that Pendergrass allegedly lied to FBI agents while they conducted a criminal investigation into Thomas' death.

During Monday's proceedings, it was determined that a federal agent does qualify under MCL - Section 750.479c.

The county's case against Pendergrass was dismissed without prejudice; however, prosecutors can refile charges against Pendergrass at a later date.

Pendergrass, who is the mother of Thomas' boyfriend, was arrested and charged on May 4.

Thomas was last seen around midnight on April 5 after she was dropped off at an Inkster residence on the 27000 block of Carlysle Street near Inkster Road.

Thomas' body was found in Southfield on April 26. Neighbors living in the area of Millard Street near Berg Road say her body was found inside an SUV parked in the driveway of a home.

The above video first aired on May 4, 2025.

contributed to this report.