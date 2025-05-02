Clawson woman charged in London Thomas death investigation

Family speaks out after body of missing Detroit-area teen found

Family speaks out after body of missing Detroit-area teen found

A Clawson woman has been charged in connection with the death investigation of death of 17-year-old London Thomas.

Charla Rashida Pendergrass, 48, is charged with lying to police officers during an investigation.

Thomas's body was found in Southfield on April 25. Neighbors living in the area of Millard Street near Berg Road say the teen's body was found inside an SUV parked in the driveway of a home.

Wayne County prosecutors allege that Pendergrass lied to FBI agents while they conducted a criminal investigation into Thomas's death.

Pendergrass was arrested Friday by Michigan State Police. She is charged with lying to a peace officer in a violent crime investigation, a four-year felony.

Pendergrass was arraigned Friday and issued a $50,000 bond with a GPS tether. She was ordered to have no contact with any witnesses in the investigation. Pendergrass has to surrender her passport and cannot leave Michigan without permission.

Thomas was last seen around midnight on April 5 after she was dropped off at an Inkster residence on the 27000 block of Carlysle Street near Inkster Road.

Thomas was reported missing on April 8. Her family and friends organized at least two searches in Westland on April 12 and 17.

Pendergrass is back in court for a probable cause conference on May 7.

