Boyfriend of London Thomas charged in case unrelated to investigation into her death

The boyfriend of London Thomas, who is considered a person of interest in the death of Thomas, has been charged in an unrelated case.

Jalen Pendergrass, 23, is charged with filing a false police report in Novi, which is a felony punishable by up to four years in prison. His arraignment took place in Oakland County District Court on Sunday.

Jalen Pendergrass and his mother, Charla Pendergrass, were the two suspects held after the body of Thomas, 17, was found. On Friday, both were released from custody.

A few hours after their release, Charla Pendergrass was taken back into custody and charged with lying to police officers during an investigation. Court records show she has since bonded out.

Defense attorney Terry Johnson, who is representing Jalen and Charla Pendergrass, believes his clients are being unfairly treated.

"The bonds were extensively high, and they were given GPS tethers because this is what Michigan State police is asking for," Johnson said. "They're the lead investigation agency here, and unfortunately, they have nothing, and what they're trying to do is gather information to come forward to charge my clients."

Johnson says there should be a greater investigation into the house where Thomas's body was found — near the intersection of Millard Street and Sherman Avenue in Southfield — since neither of his clients has any connection to that residence.

"Somebody explain to me how a body can sit for two weeks, not in the street but in a driveway of someone's house. Whose car is that? Whose house is that? Why are we not talking to these people? And why are they not under arrest?" he said.

Charla Pendergrass is expected back in court for a probable cause conference on May 7.

Detroit police say Thomas was reported missing on April 8. Thomas's family and friends organized at least two searches in Westland on April 12 and 17.