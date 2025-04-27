Missing 17-year-old girl found dead in Southfield, police say; 2 in custody

A missing 17-year-old girl, who was last seen on April 5 in Inkster, Michigan, has been found dead.

Michigan State Police say the body of London Thomas was found in Southfield on Saturday, though the exact location was not immediately known.

Two people "who are believed to be involved in her disappearance" were in police custody Sunday afternoon, officials say.

Thomas was last seen around midnight on April 5 after being dropped off at an Inkster home on the 27000 block of Carlysle Street near Inkster Road. Her cellphone pinged in Westland around 10 a.m. on April 6.

Detroit police say Thomas was reported missing on April 8.

Family and friends of Thomas organized at least two different searches in Westland on April 12 and 17.

On April 18, Detroit police and federal investigators searched a home in Inkster in connection with her disappearance. Officials there did not provide details on whose home it was.

"Our condolences go out to the family and friends of London," Lieutenant Mike Shaw with Michigan State Police said in a written statement. "While a majority of the investigation has been completed by DPD and the FBI, there is still work to do. Our number one goal is to bring justice for London and her family."

