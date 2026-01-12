Lions defensive coordinator Kelvin Sheppard to interview for Dolphins head coaching job, source says

Detroit Lions' Kelvin Sheppard is expected to interview for the Miami Dolphins head coaching job after serving one season as defensive coordinator, a source told CBS News Detroit's Rachel Hopmayer.

It's unclear when the interview will take place. The Dolphins have not yet announced if they interviewed Sheppard.

The Georgia native was hired by the Lions in 2021 as the outside linebackers coach before he started coaching all of the linebackers. He emerged as a top candidate for the defensive coordinator position after Aaron Glenn was hired as head coach of the New York Jets.

Sheppard served one season as the defensive coordinator (2025). The Lions were eliminated from playoff contention, but finished the season with a 9-8 record. His ties with Miami date back to 2014, when he played two seasons with the team as a linebacker. The 2011 NFL draft pick was selected by the Buffalo Bills before playing for Indianapolis, New York and Detroit.

He turned to a coaching career in 2020, serving as Louisiana State University's director of player development.

The team is already working to find its next offensive coordinator after parting ways with John Morton last week. Morton joined the Lions ahead of the 2025 season after serving as the passing game assistant for the Denver Broncos.

Meanwhile, the Dolphins fired former head coach Mike McDaniel after four seasons. The team has already interviewed Seattle Seahawks offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak for the position, according to its website.

